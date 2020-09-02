Kevin Morby announces new album ‘Sundowner’, shares first single

Kevin Morby has announced his sixth studio album, titled ‘Sundowner’, will be released next month.

‘Sundowner’ will arrive on October 16 through Dead Oceans. In the meantime, Morby has shared a music video for the first track off the album, ‘Campfire’, which features his partner Katie Crutchfield (aka Waxahatchee).

Watch the video for ‘Campfire’ below:

Morby only released his latest album, ‘Oh My God’, last year. NME gave the record four stars, labelling it “a remarkable achievement that may serve as a companion and guide in tough times”.

According to a statement, ‘Sundowner’ was recorded using a Tascam 424 audio recorder and produced by Brad Cook. On Facebook, Morby said the album has been a year and a half in the making.

“I have been holding ‘Sundowner’ very close to my heart for the past year and a half but I’m finally ready to let her fly. I hope that she can provide some relief and bring you all a little joy as the world continues to spin backwards,” he said.

“I couldn’t possibly thank you all enough for listening to my music…but thank you…it truly means the world to me.”

In addition to the album announcement, Morby also said he would be performing all of his albums in full on livestream platform NoonChorus, one album each week, kicking off with ‘Harlem River’ on September 10.

The tracklist for ‘Sundowner’ is:

1. ‘Valley’

2. ‘Brother, Sister’

3. ‘Sundowner’

4. ‘Campfire’

5. ‘Wander’

6. ‘Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun’

7. ‘A Night at the Little Los Angeles’

8. ‘Jamie’

9. ‘Velvet Highway’

10. ‘Provisions’