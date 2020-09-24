Kevin Morby shares two new singles, ‘Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun’ and ‘Wander’

Kevin Morby has released two new singles, ‘Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun’ and ‘Wander’, ahead of the arrival of his new album, ‘Sundowner’.

In addition to the tracks, Morby has released a music video for ‘Wander’ directed by Graham Shafer and featuring Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield.

The two new singles follow on from Morby’s lead single, ‘Campfire’, released earlier this month. Crutchfield also featured in the music video for that single.

In a statement, Morby said ‘Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun’ is his favourite track off the new album. A lyric video was also shared to accompany the track.

“It was my goal to capture the vast openness of the middle American landscape sonically. To this end – there is a whole track of nothing but Texas air, birds and wind chimes living beneath the song,” he said.

‘Sundowner’ is Morby’s sixth studio album will be released on October 16 through Dead Oceans. The album was recorded using a Tascam 424 audio recorder and has been a year and a half in the making.

“I have been holding ‘Sundowner’ very close to my heart for the past year and a half but I’m finally ready to let her fly. I hope that she can provide some relief and bring you all a little joy as the world continues to spin backwards,” Morby said.

“I couldn’t possibly thank you all enough for listening to my music…but thank you…it truly means the world to me.”