Kevin Parker, Courtney Barnett lead livestream concert for ANZAC Day

A group of Australian and New Zealand artists, led by Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker and Courtney Barnett, will play a livestream concert in honour of ANZAC Day and workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Find the full lineup below.

The concert, titled Music From The Home Front, will be broadcast on television on the evening of ANZAC Day (Saturday April 25). Music From The Home Front was conceptualised by concert promoter and Frontier Touring CEO Michael Gudinski with help from Jimmy Barnes.

Other notable names on the lineup include G Flip, Paul Kelly, Missy Higgins, The Rubens, Marlon Williams and beloved children’s music group The Wiggles. More artists will be added in the coming days. Each set will be performed from the location where each artist is in isolation.

Advertisement

“Throughout history music has helped people through times of hardship,” Gudinski said in a statement. “Music From The Home Front is about uniting Australian and New Zealanders through the power of music in a time that we all need a bit of hope and happiness.”

Though Music From The Home Front is touted as a festival “for the fight against COVID-19”, a press statement notes that it is not a charity fundraiser, “rather it is an opportunity for our nations to be united by music and celebrate the things that bring us together”.

Australians can tune in to the concert from 7.30pm AEST on Nine/9Now, and New Zealanders will be able to watch it from 9.30pm NZST on Three/ThreeNow.

It’s currently unclear if the concert will also be broadcast online.

The Music From The Home Front lineup is:

Ben Lee

Birds of Tokyo (w/ the West Australian Symphony Orchestra)

Courtney Barnett

Dave Dobbyn

Delta Goodrem

G Flip

Ian Moss

Jimmy Barnes

Kevin Parker

Marlon Williams

Missy Higgins

Paul Kelly

The Rubens

The Wiggles

Vance Joy

Vika & Linda

JUST ANNOUNCED 🇦🇺🇳🇿 Music From The Home Front This Saturday night, the Aus & NZ music community joins together for a very special one-off broadcast special on an Anzac Day like no other.https://t.co/tgNDxTvOh0 | #HomeFront pic.twitter.com/pQ4VNWEeAw — Frontier Touring (@frontiertouring) April 22, 2020

Advertisement