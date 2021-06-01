Khalid and The Killers lead the lineup for virtual Splendour In The Grass spin-off

Secret Sounds has announced a livestreamed offshoot of Splendour In The Grass for 2021, dubbed Splendour XR.

Splendour XR is set to take place over two full days on Saturday July 24 and Sunday 25, with “punters” able to stream the multi-stage event using a mobile, tablet, browser or desktop, or using a VR headset.

Watch a teaser for Splendour XR below:

Whereas most livestreamed festival events over the past 18 months have featured sets recorded in years past, Splendour XR is unique in that it will showcase exclusive, newly-recorded performances curated specifically for it.

Khalid will headline the first day of Splendour XR, alongside a mix of international and local acts – including Chvrches, Denzel Curry, Duke Dumont and Tash Sultana.

Day two will be led by The Killers, with acts like Charli XCX, Vance Joy and The Avalanches joining them. Grimes is also on the bill, though elusively as ‘Grimes Metaverse (Super Beta)’.

In a press release, organisers boasted that Splendour XR would feature an “imaginatively embellished but faithful” recreation of the North Byron Parklands, where Splendour In The Grass has taken place for its last eight instalments.

Many of the festival’s ancillary programming will also be recreated virtually. This includes the Splendour Forum conference program, the live comedy tent, Little Splendour (aimed at “little kids, big kids and every kid in be-tween”) and the Tipi Forest, set to exhibit its own lineup of DJ sets.

Tickets to Splendour XR are on sale as of today from the festival’s website, with both single-day and weekend options offered.

Physical party packs are also available in three tiers, offering commemorative items such as wristbands, tumblers and, in the ‘Super Party Pack’, an inflatable Splendour sign.

At the time of writing, Splendour In The Grass 2021 is still booked to take place later this year. Our last update came in March, when new dates were announced for Friday November 19 through Sunday 21. Pending international travel restrictions, the festival’s headliners will include Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator.

The Splendour XR lineup is:

DAY ONE – SATURDAY JULY 24

Khalid

Chvrches

Denzel Curry

Duke Dumont

Tash Sultana

Masked Wolf

Russ Millions

Band Of Horses

Little Simz

Violent Soho

Aurora

Phoebe Bridgers

Vera Blue

Pink Sweat$

Client Liaison

Griff

Pond

Tayla Parx

Dune Rats

Methyl Ethel

The Chats

Triple One

Cat & Calmell

King Stingray

The Southern River Band

DAY TWO – SUNDAY JULY 25

The Killers

Charli XCX

Vance Joy

Grimes Metaverse (Super Beta)

The Avalanches

Of Monsters And Men

Kaytranada

Black Pumas

Hot Dub Time Machine

The Jungle Giants

Ocean Alley

Jungle

What So Not

Millennium Parade

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Sinéad Harnett

Holly Humberstone

Spacey Jane

Amyl And The Sniffers

Crooked Colours

Wafia

Aviva

The Snuts

Band-Maid

Ziggy Ramo

Gretta Ray