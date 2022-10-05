Khruangbin add intimate Melbourne show to their Australian tour

Khruangbin have announced they will bookend their Australian tour next month with an intimate show in Melbourne.

Dubbed the ‘First Class Tour’, Khruangbin kick off the sold-out run in Fremantle on November 23. From there, they head to Sydney for their Opera House debut, then continuing on to Brisbane and Melbourne.

Originally set to wrap up the tour at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Khruangbin announced today (October 6) the addition of an intimate club show the following night (Sunday, December 4) at 170 Russell.

Tickets for that show will go on sale on Tuesday October 11 via Frontier Touring. Find updated tour dates below.

Still joining the Houston trio on tour will be Melbourne band Midlife (with the exception of the Sydney show) and fellow US artist Kamasi Washington.

The run marks the first time Khruangbin have been Down Under since their debut tour in 2019. In the time since, they’ve shared the full-length album, ‘Mordechai’. Released in 2020, the album – which featured the singles ‘Time (You and I)’, ‘So We Won’t Forget’ and ‘Pelota’ – was awarded a five-star review by NME‘s Dhruva Balram, who noted that the project made “a clear distinction” for the group.

“With ‘Mordechai’, Khruangbin have at once expanded their horizons while rooting their latest project in a sound they’ve made their own.”

Khruangbin also teamed up with Leon Bridges for two EPs, releasing ‘Texas Sun’ in 2020, followed by ‘Texas Moon’ in December 2021.

Last month Khruangbin released ‘Ali’, a collaborative album made with Malian singer and guitarist Vieux Farka Touré. The release was named in honour of the latter’s late father, African musician Ali Farka Touré, who died in 2006.

Khruangbin’s 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 23 – Fremantle, Fremantle Arts Centre

Sunday 27 – Sydney, Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

Wednesday 30 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall



DECEMBER

Saturday 3 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Sunday 4 – Melbourne, 170 Russell (new show)