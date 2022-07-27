KIAN announces second EP ‘Shine’, shares title track

KIAN has shared details of his second EP, entitled ‘Shine’, as well as sharing its title track.

The EP, announced today (July 27), will feature two previously-released singles by the singer: ‘Fit In Here’ and ‘Direction’. They, along with the title track, will join three previously-unreleased songs on the ‘Shine’ EP, which is set for release on Friday August 27.

The song ‘Shine’ was co-produced and co-written by Willie Tafa, with Tafa writing with KIAN himself alongside Josh Fountain and Djeisan Suskov. Per a press release, KIAN claims the song is “about going through something and then being able to come out the other side having learned to shine”.

An accompanying video has been shared for the clip, produced by creative collective Videohead. Watch it below:

‘Shine’ follows on from KIAN’s debut EP, 2019’s ‘Bliss’. It featured the lead single ‘Waiting’, which scored the singer an ARIA nomination and double Platinum certification. Since the EP’s release, KIAN has released two stand-alone singles: ‘Every Hour’ and ‘Sunbeam’. Speaking about the new EP, Kian has described the six-song collection as “some of my favourite music I’ve ever made”.

“I like to sit in a lot of different spaces at once, and I feel like ‘Shine’ shows just how many different new dimensions I can sit in as an artist,” he said. I think that it’s cool to bring it all together into one.”