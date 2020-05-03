KIAN shares new single ‘Every Hour’

Victorian singer-songwriter KIAN has dropped his first new music of 2020, sharing new single ‘Every Hour’ on Friday (May 1) after premiering the track on triple j Breakfast the day before.

Check out the lyric video for ‘Every Hour’, directed by Wyatt Knowles, below:

In a statement accompanying ‘Every Hour’, KIAN commented on the lyrical inspiration behind the track: “this song embodies safety within a relationship, learning about and acknowledging each other’s past in order to better understand one another.”

“I wrote this song based on a personal experience in a relationship. My loved one opened up for the first time allowing me to comfort them on any doubts they had and I reassured them that they can trust in me to not repeat any negative things from their past,” the Castlemaine artist added.

“It’s all about love and the complexities that come with it but also happiness, growth and creating new memories together.”

A smooth, groove-laden R&B cut, ‘Every Hour’ marks the first new music from the former triple j Unearthed High winner since his 2019 debut EP ‘Bliss’, which featured breakout singles ‘Waiting’ and ‘Childism’.

The track was co-written and produced by collaborator Jerome Farah, who worked with the singer-songwriter on his EP.