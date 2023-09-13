Kid Cudi denies reported feud with Timothée Chalamet: “I will always love him”

Kid Cudi has denied rumours that he has had a falling out with his friend Timothée Chalamet, saying that he’ll “always love him”.

The rapper, singer, songwriter and actor – real name Scott Mescudi – recently responded to a fan who reposted a picture of Cudi and Wonka star Chalamet from 2021. Captioning the image of the pair happily posing together, the X user said that they were “devastated”.

“What happened???” Cudi asked. One of his followers told him that “they think u and Timmy aren’t friends anymore for some reason”, adding that the rumour was currently “going viral on TikTok“.

“What da hell 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️,” replied Cudi, adding that he gave Chalamet a shout-out in his recent single ‘Most Ain’t Dennis’ (“Doin’ movies, TV shows, out with Timmy, I’ma burn a pack/ Never fallin’ off, who the boss? That’s facts“).

He continued: “I spoke to him a few weeks ago. Timmy is my brother til the end of time and beyond I will always ALWAYS love him. We are good. Trust me. Idk where this is comin from but please don’t believe the gossip online yall.”

In 2018 Chalamet credited Cudi with saving his acting career, revealing that the rapper gave him some sage advice after a show in 2014. They reunited a few years later at a GQ party before Cudi called Chalamet his “favourite artist”.

The Dune star, who has long admired Cudi’s music, excitedly responded to the nod by tweeting at the time: “UHMMM OKAY STRIKE ME THE FUCK DOWN.”

He then joined Cudi onstage in 2019 to provide the narration on ‘In My Dreams (Cudder Anthem)’. In 2021 Chalamet gifted Cudi an action figure of his Dune character Paul Atreides. “To the true master of the universe,” he wrote on the side of the box.

In recent news Wonka director Paul King compared Chalamet’s “beautiful” singing voice in the upcoming film to that of Bing Crosby.

“There’s quite a range, because it does go from a couple of bigger, showstopper-y sort of things, to moments of real, pure emotion, and he can do it all,” he explained.

Cudi, meanwhile, has called out the “homophobic and sad” people who have questioned his sexuality. “I feel really bad for y’all, man,” he said. “It’s sad out here.”