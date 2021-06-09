Kid Cudi on mental health: “Sadness eats away at me sometimes”

Kid Cudi has opened up about his ongoing battle with depression, admitting that “sadness eats away at me sometimes”.

The rapper has been very vocal about his longtime battle with anxiety and depression over the years, in both his music and interviews as well as on social media.

On his most recent album, ‘Man On The Moon III’, Cudi details an internal struggle on several tracks, including album opener ‘Tequila Shots’, where he conveys his struggle to comprehend that he’s back fighting his demons.

Yesterday (June 8), Cudi took to Instagram to share a message with his fans about the current state of his mental health, captioning the post: “God has better days waitin for me. I just know it.”

“Sadness eats away at me sometimes,” the text in his post read. “How do I deal? A lot of u hit me and ask how I get through. Truthfully, idk. Some days are great, others not so great. I just try to believe God has something better for me.”

He added: “I try to have faith in the light. Please, believe.”

Last month, Pete Davidson hailed Kid Cudi‘s music for saving his life, admitting that he “wouldn’t be here” without it.

The SNL comic, who was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD) in 2017, explained how the rapper/singer’s music has proved instrumental during his darkest hours.

“I would’ve killed myself,” Davidson told The Breakfast Club. “Absolutely. One hundred per cent. I truly believe if ‘Man On The Moon’ didn’t come out, I wouldn’t be here.”

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video has announced The Prime Day Show, a new limited series that features Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi.

For help and advice on mental health: