Kid Cudi has today (April 14) released his first single as a lead artist in over three years. ‘Leader Of The Delinquents’ is Cudi’s first single since December 2016, when the rapper released his album ‘Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin”.

Kid Cudi gave fans a preview of the single on Friday night (April 10) via an Instagram Live feed. After viewers responded positively, Cudi alluded to “a lot of exciting things coming up soon, in the next couple weeks actually. So stay tuned. A lot of awesome shit.”

Stream ‘Leader Of The Delinquents’ below.

Advertisement

Kid Cudi delivered on his promise to release single ‘Leader Of The Delinquents’ earlier than expected, dropping it today. It is expected that Cudi will release more new material in 2020. Last year Cudi detailed plans to release a concept album, ‘Entergalactic’, which will accompany his upcoming Netflix series of the same name.

Despite not releasing lead artist material in four years, Cudi has featured on a range of other artists’ tracks. Earlier this year, he appeared on Selena Gomez’s single ‘A Sweeter Place’. In 2019, he featured on Schoolboy Q’s single ‘Dangerous’ and on Jaden Smith’s ‘On My Own’. And in 2018, he collaborated with Kanye West on the joint album ‘KIDS SEE GHOSTS.’

As of yet, Kid Cudi does not have any tour dates scheduled for the rest of 2020.