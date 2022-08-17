Kid Cudi says he’s “done” with Kanye West for good

Kid Cudi has spoken out about the vitriol he’s received from Kanye West this year, saying the Donda rapper’s online attacks have damaged his mental health and irreparably damaged their friendship.

West and Cudi were previously close friends and collaborators but have had a tumultuous relationship since the mid-2010s. They fell out again earlier this year, supposedly due to Cudi’s friendship with Davidson – which led Ye to remove Cudi’s contributions from his ‘Donda 2’ album.

Speaking to Esquire in a new profile, Cudi said of West: “I’ve been on every one of that man’s albums. He’s only been on two of mine. That should tell you something. And don’t think I didn’t ask.”

Advertisement

West went on to share numerous posts on Instagram targeting Davidson and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian – who he had been dating up until earlier this month – as well as Cudi. A mocked-up New York Times headline created by West imagining the death of “Skete Davidson” included the line: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

“Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some shit about you?” Cudi said. “And then you got this person’s trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments?

“That shit pissed me off. That he had the power to fuck with me that week. That he used his power to fuck with me. That pissed me off. You fucking with my mental health now, bro.”

Cudi went on to explain he now had “zero tolerance for the wrong energies,” adding: “I’ve watched so many people throughout the years that are close to him be burned by him doing some fucked-up shit. And then they turn around and forgive him. And there’s no repercussions. You’re back cool with this man. He does it over and over.”

“I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this shit had anything to do with me,” Cudi continued. “If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my fucking problem. You need to own up to your shit like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it.”

Advertisement

Cudi also suggested that the chances of them mending their friendship, as West has previously done with artists, was minimal.

“With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed,” Cudi said. “That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It’s gonna take a motherfucking miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.”

Back in February, Kardashian criticised West for his “constant attacks” on her following their split. Davidson also previously revealed he had sought trauma therapy following the rapper’s online abuse.