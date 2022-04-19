Kid Cudi says new Pusha T track will be the last time he raps with Kanye West

Kid Cudi has announced that an upcoming collaboration with Pusha T will be the last time fans get to hear him rap with Kanye West, who also appears on the track.

Pusha T’s new album ‘It’s Almost Dry’ – which is produced entirely by Pharrell and Kanye West – is set to be released on Friday (April 22). Among the LP’s tracks is ‘Rock N Roll’, which sees the Virginia rapper team up with West and Cudi.

According to Cudi, the record – recorded last year, before he and West had a public falling out due to Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson, the new boyfriend of West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian – will be the last time he and West appear on the same track together.

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye,” Cudi wrote on Twitter. “I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott.”

Back in February, West announced that Cudi would not be appearing on his latest album, ‘Donda 2’, because of his friendship with Saturday Night Live‘s Davidson.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” West wrote in a letter posted to his socials. “You know who” appeared to refer to Davidson.

“We all speak in Billie language now,” the note also said – seemingly a reference to Billie Eilish, who West recently called on to apologise to Travis Scott after he thought she had dissed the Houston rapper onstage.

Cudi responded to West on Twitter, saying the pair had “talked weeks ago about this”. “You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet,” he tweeted. “You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

He also commented on Ye’s post, writing: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. ima pray u for brother.”

Last month Kid Cudi shared a new track called ‘Stars In The Sky’ – you can listen to it here.

The upbeat, synth-driven song was recorded for the soundtrack to Sonic The Hedgehog 2, which arrived in cinemas on April 8.