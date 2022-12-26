Kid Cudi to launch MOTR clothing line at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Kid Cudi has confirmed the launch window for his hotly anticipated clothing line, Members Of The Rage (or MOTR, pronounced “motor”, for short).

Cudi first teased the brand last January, saying in Twitter thread that a clothing line based on his artworks had “been a long time comin[g] and another dream of [his]”. He promised “more madness, true vision [and] freshness” – as well as “the ultimate denims” – and went on to peg the summer of 2021 as his initial launch window.

That summer passed without the major launch of MOTR that Cudi had hyped up, although a run of shirts was released and promptly sold out, despite costing over £300 apiece.

Last week, Cudi returned to Twitter with more details on the impending launch of MOTR, including a new, seemingly more finalised window of release. It started last Wednesday (December 21), when a fan asked the rapper what he was “most looking forward to in 2023”. He answered with the MOTR launch first, as well as his upcoming film projects and his daughter Vada’s 13th birthday.

My clothing line hittin stores, filmin a couple things, directing. My daughter turning 13 😩 https://t.co/jEhfTOaP0L — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 21, 2022

In a subsequent string of Tweets on Thursday (December 22), Cudi expounded further on his plans for MOTR, explaining that items in the line are being “produced in Italy and parts of Europe”, and that its “quality is A1”. He also revealed that the launch will include sneakers, writing: “To have my own sneaker is the biggest accomplishment. And its rare [sic] a new brand drops [with] sneakers.”

Another tweet declared that all items in the MOTR line would be unisex and “pushing the boundaries of fashion”, alongside the casual announcement that it would debut at next year’s Paris Fashion Week (which runs over January 17-26). A formal event is yet to be announced.

Cudi went on to note that he envisions brick-and-mortar stores for MOTR being established in the future, with a location in Chicago “def” on his radar for “one day”. On his ambition for the line altogether, he said: “This line has been years in the making, and [I’m] finally ready to reveal it to the world. I’ve always been designing, either for collabs, my album covers and packaging, my stages, merch, but now [I’m] falling into a whole new chapter.”

Motr produced in Italy and parts of Europe. The quality is A 1. So so proud man. To have my own sneaker is the biggest accomplishment. And its rare a new brand drops w sneakers. — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 22, 2022

MOTR is Members of the RAGE. Pronounced Motor for short. All unisex. Pushing the boundaries of fashion. Debut in January during Paris Fashion Week 2023 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 22, 2022

Ima def have a store in Chicago one day https://t.co/rtmZhXLmlr — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 21, 2022

This line has been years in the making, and Im finally ready to reveal it to the world. I've always been designing, either for collabs, my album covers and packaging, my stages, merch, but now im falling into a whole new chapter. — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 22, 2022

Cudi’s 2023 is shaping up to be an enormous year. Last month, the rapper confirmed he’d begun working on the follow-up to his eighth album, ‘Entergalactic’, which arrived in September alongside an animated film of the same name. Earlier in December, he teased that the record would sport a collaboration with Young Thug.

In addition to his ninth (and likely final) studio album, Cudi’s slate of upcoming projects includes Teddy – his first feature film as writer and director – as well as roles in the movies Crater, Silent Night, September 17th and Real Life. Fans won’t, however, hear his long-teased collaborative album with Travis Scott; last week, Cudi confirmed that ‘The Scotts’ had been scrapped because “the moment has passed”.

In October, Cudi admitted that he sees himself “nearing the end” of his music career, and is considering a pivot to a new career as a kindergarten teacher.