Kid Cudi’s animated show ‘Entergalactic’ gets release date

Kid Cudi has revealed the premiere date for his upcoming Netflix animated series ‘Entergalactic’.

First announced in 2019, the show – conceived in collaboration with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris – will follow two young musicians as they balance love and success in New York City.

The adult animated series boasts an A-list cast, with actors Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens and Macaulay Culkin all lending their voices to the show. Elsewhere, fellow musicians Jaden Smith and Ty Dolla $ign have also joined the ensemble.

Entergalactic will feature songs from Cudi’s forthcoming album of the same name, including new single ‘Do What I Want’ which he previewed last week.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (June 15) to share a new teaser for the show, Cudi revealed that both the series and accompanying album will arrive together on September 30.

“New taste of #Entergalactic ‼️ THE SHOW AND ALBUM WILL RELEASE SEPT 30TH ‼️ LETS FUCKIN GO!!! ✌🏾💖 @netflix,” Cudi wrote.

The series adds to Cudi’s previous film and television ventures. He starred in the third season of Westworld in 2020 and last year joined Ariana Grande in the cast of Adam McKay’s Oscar-nominated Netflix movie Don’t Look Up. The pair released a duet for the film titled ‘Just Look Up’.

In March, Cudi announced that he had signed on to direct and star in another Netflix title, Teddy. The film, which is yet to receive a release date, will mark his directorial debut, and has enlisted JAY-Z in a co-producer role.

Speaking about the semi-autobiographical movie on Instagram, Cudi said Teddy is “as if I took the song ‘Pursuit Of Happiness’ and wrote a movie about it.”

“I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart. I know, that deep down, this movie will help people in the same ways my music has. I’m continuing my mission,” he wrote.