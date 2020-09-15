Kids Of Yesterday announce debut album ‘Escape Planet’

Sydney’s Kids Of Yesterday have announced the forthcoming release of their debut album, ‘Escape Planet’.

To mark the announcement, the duo – comprised of Duncan Davidson and Joseph Lamond – have released the album’s first single, ‘Reefer Madness’, today (September 15).

According to a press release, the track takes its influence from the 1930’s anti-marijuana film of the same name and “seeks to undo the damage it caused to an industry that could quite literally save our species”.

Advertisement

In the accompanying official music video, ‘Reefer Madness’ sees Kids Of Yesterday give punk a comedic edge as black and white shots taken from the song’s namesake are intertwined with images of the band performing the song.

Watch the official music video for ‘Reefer Madness’ below:

Kids Of Yesterday, who formed in 2010, will release debut album ‘Escape Planet’ on November 6. Find the full tracklist below.

The band recorded with producer Jack Nigro (DMA’s, Skegss, Vacations) at The Grove Studios on the NSW Central Coast.

The release will be the first full studio offering dropped by the punk rock outfit, following the release of three EPs, ‘Belated Farewell’ in 2010, ‘The Gutter’ in 2011 and ‘T.V’ in 2012.

Advertisement

The tracklist for Kids Of Yesterday’s ‘Escape Planet’ is:

1. ‘Twenty Fifteen (This is the Year)’

2. ‘Reefer Madness’

3. ‘Cause Tomorrow’

4. ‘Horsin’ Around’

5. ‘Saviour Tales’

6. ‘In Teh Net’

7. ‘OH MY GAIA!’

8. ‘Hell Sells’

9. ‘Take a Look’

10. ‘Gorilla War’

11. ‘To The Light (Phase Transition)’

12. ‘The Directors Cut’

13. ‘Woman of Stars’

14. ‘Illumination’

15. ‘Mad World’

16. ‘Escape Planet’