Kids of Yesterday drop rambunctious cover of ‘Mad World’

Kids of Yesterday have released their DIY punk take on Tears For Fears‘ classic ‘Mad World’. It’s the group’s third single released in the lead-up to their debut album, ‘Escape Planet’.

The Sydney pair – currently made up of founding members Duncan Davidson and Joseph Lamond – have made the sombre original their own, starting out with a lulling acoustic guitar before speeding up into an anthemic punk tempo.

Listen to Kids of Yesterday’s take on ‘Mad World’ below:

Out this Friday November 27, Kids of Yesterday’s debut offering was recorded at The Grove Studios on the NSW Central Coast with producer Jack Nigro (DMA’S, Skegss, Vacations).

According to a press release, ‘Mad World’ was added to the album’s tracklist in the last few days of recording.

The rambunctious cover follows the release of two previous cuts from the album, singles ‘Reefer Madness’ and ‘Woman of Stars’.

Kids of Yesterday is the brainchild of singer-songwriter Davidson, who, since forming the band with Lamond in a Tempe share house during 2010, has been joined by a changing lineup of musicians.

‘Escape Planet’ will be the first full studio offering dropped by the punk rock outfit, following the release of three EPs, ‘Belated Farewell’ in 2010, ‘The Gutter’ in 2011 and ‘T.V’ in 2012.