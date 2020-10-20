Kids Of Yesterday release video for new single ‘Woman of Stars’

Sydney DIY punk-rock outfit Kids Of Yesterday have dropped a new single, ‘Woman of Stars’, the second cut from their upcoming debut album, ‘Escape Planet’.

Released today (October 20), ‘Woman of Stars’ provides a gritty soundtrack to a story of melancholic love, a theme which Kids Of Yesterday describe in a press release as “twisting melancholy into hope and cultivating strength out of loss”.

The track is a softer take on punk than previously heard by Kids Of Yesterday, though the band does retain their distinct riotous character.

Advertisement

In the accompanying music video, also released today, Kids Of Yesterday use grainy, ’70s-style videography, with the central characters driving on country roads and living a secluded existence.

Watch the official music video for ‘Woman of Stars’:

Last month, the duo – who formed in 2010 – dropped the forthcoming album’s lead single, ‘Reefer Madness’, also accompanied by a music video.

‘Escape Planet’ was recorded with producer Jack Nigro (DMA’s, Skegss, Vacations) at The Grove Studios on the New South Wales Central Coast.

Set for release on Friday November 27, it will be the first full studio offering dropped by the punk rock outfit, following the release of three EPs, ‘Belated Farewell’ in 2010, ‘The Gutter’ in 2011 and ‘T.V’ in 2012.

Advertisement