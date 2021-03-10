Kids Of Yesterday share music video for latest single ‘Horsin’ Around’

Kids Of Yesterday have released the official music video for ‘Horsin’ Around’, the fourth single from their debut album, ‘Escape Planet’.

Out today (March 11), the video for ‘Horsin’ Around’ combines footage of horse racing over the decades, capturing the culture of the sport, interjected with imagery of the animal in various situations meant for entertainment.

In a press release, the band’s guitarist-vocalist Duncan Davidson said the video is based on true events. “‘Horsin’ Around’ aims to make you think twice about chucking that pineapple on the trots,” he added.

“The gambling and racing industry create ‘wastage’ that extends far beyond the lives that wind up in your pets bellies. If you manage to squint through it’s fun sensory overload, you’ll see it for the machine churning suffering into profit that it is”

Upon the announcement of their debut album, Kids Of Yesterday released the first single, ‘Reefer Madness’. The track was quickly followed by a second cut, ‘Woman of Stars’, then a rambunctious cover of Tears For Fears’ ‘Mad World’, before ‘Horsin’ Around’ dropped late last year.

‘Escape Planet’ was released in last November, Kids Of Yesterday drawing inspiration from the likes of Frank Turner, NOFX, Frenzal Rhomb and more for their debut offering.

The album was recorded on the NSW Central Coast at The Grove studio, produced by the band and Jack Nigro (DMA’s, Skegss, Vacations).