Kill Rock Stars shares early Elliott Smith live track, ‘Some Song’

Label Kill Rock Stars has shared a previously unreleased live version of Elliott Smith’s ‘Some Song’.

It will appear on Smith’s forthcoming posthumous live album, ‘Live at Umbra Penumbra’. The album is out August 28th via Kill Rock Stars.

Listen to ‘Some Song’ below:

‘Live At Umbra Penumbra’ was recorded on September 17, 1994 at the titular Portland café. It is the earliest known live recording of Smith performing as a solo artist.

Smith released the studio version of ‘Some Song’ a year later, as the B-Side to his 1995 single ‘Needle in the Hay’. The recent release of ‘Some Song’ follows on from ‘Big Decision’, another cut from the live album, which Kill Rock Stars shared in May.

In addition to ‘Live at Umbra Penumbra’, the label plan to reissue Smith’s eponymous 1995 album to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its release. The double vinyl reissue will be released on August 28. It comes with a 52-page coffee book featuring handwritten lyrics, previously unreleased photographs and “reminiscences from Smith’s friends and colleagues”.

‘Elliott Smith: Expanded 25th Anniversary Edition’ is available in black or yellow vinyl, as well as as a double CD set. A copy of ‘Live At Umbra Penumbra’ is also included with the reissue.

“At KRS we follow the direction of Elliott’s family,” Kill Rock Stars founder Slim Moon said in a statement.

“They have always expressed a desire for us to honour his legacy by keeping the albums available, and by bringing his music to new generations of listeners.”

“As the industry has changed, we’ve worked hard to make sure Elliott’s legacy is available for new fans to discover and old fans to re-discover.”

Last year, Smith’s albums ‘XO’ and ‘Figure 8’ were given deluxe reissues to mark what would have been the singer’s 50th birthday.

Elliott Smith passed away in 2003 at 34. His death was initially ruled a suicide, but the coroner recorded an open verdict. The singer died from two stab wounds to his chest, however, fans and critics have debated whether these were self-inflicted since the singer’s passing.