Killer Mike and El-P to share ‘Run The Jewels 4’ for free following George Floyd protests

Run The Jewels‘ Killer Mike and El-P have announced that they plan to release their new album ‘Run The Jewels 4’ for free.

The long-awaited record lands on June 5. El-P discussed the new plan on social media, linking it to the high-profile death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd this week.

“I don’t have shit left to say right now that me and my brother Killer Mike don’t express on this album so i’m not saying shit anymore til then,” El wrote in the post.

“On it is all our joy, humour, friendship and rage. we got bangers to help you lose yourself and smile and we got shit that comes from the deepest places in our hearts and when it drops on friday it will not only be for sale but it will be made available for FREE for ANYONE who wants some music.”

The post continued: “for me this is the only way i really know how to contribute to the human struggle and experience beyond just trying to be kind and aware and grow. it’s the only weapon i’m truly trained in and i’m grateful to have it. so no more talk from me until the music drops.

“I love y’all be safe don’t fall for the fuck shit and protect each other and your spirits from those that would divide and hurt you. this ain’t an advertisement this is just me saying i love you and i hope this music does something for you in these fucked up times.”

Earlier this week, Killer Mike previewed some poignant lyrics from ‘RTJ4’ about police brutality following George Floyd’s death. He raps: “And every day on the evening news they feed you fear for free/ And you so numb you watch the cops choke out a man like me.”

He continues: “And ’til my voice goes from a shriek to whisper, ’I can’t breathe’/ And you sit there in the house on couch and watch it on TV/ The most you give’s a Twitter rant and call it a tragedy.”

Mike also made a speech to the people of his hometown of Atlanta alongside the city’s mayor urging them that “it’s not time to burn down your own home” amid protests that have sparked following Floyd’s death.