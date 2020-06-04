Killer Mike has criticised American footballer Drew Brees’ claim that taking a knee “disrespects the flag.”

The Run The Jewels MC, who recently made a powerful speech following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, said kneeling did not show any disrespect to America.

In response to the comments, which Bree made to Yahoo Finance, Killer Mike explained: “The American flag stands for the First Amendment and the ability to say what you feel about situations. Now, you bear the brunt of it. You may get blackballed out of the NFL, but you have the right to [protest]. So if you support and you don’t wanna see the American flag disrespected, don’t look at it on Budweiser shorts at picnics.

“Don’t look at it in bikini shots in Playboy. Don’t look at it on your favorite album covers because you think that rock band is rocking for you. Be all the way with it. You’re an intelligent football player but that was an incredibly stupid thing to say,” Killer Mike said, directly addressing Brees.

Addressing the recent eruption of protests in the US, he added: “I’m not gonna be so burdened with the religion that has become Americanism/nationalism that I forget the flag represents the United States Constitution. And the United States Constitution was written by a bunch of people who chose to protest violently in order to have a flag.

“They chose to rebel against a monarchy in order to stop being subjects of that monarchy. So what you interpret as disrespect is probably the most patriotic thing happening today.”

Brees has since apologised for his comments in a lengthy post on Instagram. Brees said he would like to “apologise to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused.”

He continued: “In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centred around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character.”

He went on to say that he stands “with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference.” You can read the full post below.

Addressing the ongoing protests in the US recently, Killer Mike delivered an emotive speech.

“We have to be better than burning down our own homes because if we lose Atlanta, what else we got?” the rapper said in a televised address on Saturday (May 30) which condemned those protests in Atlanta that descended into violence.

“It is your duty to not burn your own house down for anger with an enemy. It is your duty to fortify your own house, so that you may be a house of refuge in times of organisation. And now is the time to plot, plan, strategise, organise, and mobilise.”