Killer Mike issues statement following arrest at 2024 Grammys

Killer Mike has said he “will be cleared of all wrongdoing” following his arrest at the 2024 Grammys.

The rapper, who won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for his song ‘Scientists & Engineers’, plus Best Rap Album for ‘Michael’ on the Sunday night (February 4), was taken away in handcuffs after the ceremony ended.

The Los Angeles police department said he had been taken into custody in relation to a physical altercation inside the event venue on Sunday, according to BBC News. Advertisement The rapper, real name Michael Render, was booked on a misdemeanour battery charge, police added.

Now, he has issued a statement via Pitchfork following his arrest.

“I do want to note that last night, my team and I fielded a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK,” he said. “I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK.”

He went on: “As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard, but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing.

“Until that time, keep listening to ‘Michael’, and keep going after your dreams.”

The rapper also played down the arrest during an appearance on the Big Tigger Morning Show.

“We hit a speed bump and then we head back to the party, man,” he added. “We partied all night. Ain’t nothing had happened, man. But we winners. That’s it.”

Meanwhile, while picking up his trophies on the night, the star seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap. “For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap – bullshit,” he said. “I don’t care if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home. Make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”

Speaking to NME last year, Killer Mike spoke of his desire to win a Grammy for ‘Michael’. “I want to march into the Grammys and march out with a trophy or two,” he said. “We’ll see how that goes.”