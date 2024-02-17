Killer Mike claps back at Kai Cenat over Grammy win controversy

Killer Mike has addressed the comments made by streamer Kai Cenat after the rapper won Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

On February 4, the Atlantan took home three Grammys, including the aforementioned award for last year’s critically lauded ‘Michael’ album. He won over other commercially successful records such as Travis Scott‘s ‘UTOPIA‘, Drake and 21 Savage‘s debut collaborative LP ‘Her Loss‘ and Metro Boomin‘s star-studded ‘Heroes & Villians’.

Cenat was livestreaming his reaction to the Grammys and when Mike won Best Rap Album, he said: “Who decided this motherfucker? Who the fuck decided this motherfucker [over] ‘Her Loss’? ‘Utopia’? Metro Boomin?”

Kai Cenat’s reaction to Killer Mike winning the Grammy over UTOPIA 😭 pic.twitter.com/Wii0Z1Yf2y — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) February 5, 2024

While appearing on The Breakfast Club radio show last Wednesday (February 14), Mike joked about the 22-year-old’s brief rant: “Don’t be afraid to own it. Like I made the best rap album last year. I know my guy Kai was upset, man.”

He then directly addressed Cenat, saying: “Hey man, I didn’t know who the fuck you was either. But listen, now that I know my n****, let me bring a broom through ya room, player! See if we can put it together. I wanna see you win. I wanna see it happen. I’m sorry your boy didn’t get it – well no I’m not because I won.

“I’m just here to tell Kai, as you grow – because you’re a leader. You will lead a team, you got a bunch of money now,” he added before stating that the record would be more relatable for the young streamer later in his life. “As you grow into your leadership, this album’s gonna be more and more relevant to you. As you matriculate more into adulthood, because you’re a young man, this album is gonna mean more and more to you.”

At the 2024 Grammy ceremony, Mike won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for ‘Scientists & Engineers’ – his collaboration with Eryn Allen Kane, Future and Andre 3000 from ‘Michael’. Afterwards, he was arrested for an alleged physical altercation inside the event venue and booked on a charge of misdemeanour battery. Mike was released the next day.

Mike sat down with NME to talk about the album to which he revealed the record was the first of an album trilogy. When asked how long fans can expect to wait for the other instalments, he told NME: “I’m not gonna wait 10 years – I’ll be back to work in about 60 days. I want to march into the Grammys and march out with a trophy or two. We’ll see how that goes. But no matter what happens, I’ll be back to work before the end of the year.”

The Run The Jewels rapper further explained at a panel talk curated by Apple Music last weekend that he wants to “cut deeper” and that he “just wanna work and create works of art that’ll be around long after I’m gone.” Watch the full answer below.

Mike did not confirm any plans or release dates for the other two instalments in the ‘Michael’ franchise.