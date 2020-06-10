Killer Mike has addressed the timely arrival of Run The Jewels’ new album.

The rapper recently delivered an impassioned speech in Atlanta after protests against racial injustice began in the city in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Earlier that same week, he shared some poignant lyrics from ‘RunThe Jewels 4’, which reference the issue of police brutality.

During a new interview with Rolling Stone, journalist Jamil Smith highlighted a review in which a writer described ‘RTJ4’ as being “right on time”.

Advertisement

“I’m happy that this time we landed right on time so our music can be the soundtrack to progress – and that’s what it feels like,” Killer Mike said.

“The environment and the pipe that finally burst are always there, and I think that if you listen to [Run The Jewels’] music consistently – as solo artists and together – you’re really hearing similar themes pop back up, ’cause they never go away.

“In this moment right here, we have an opportunity to change the American legislation process in terms of making sure that policemen are held accountable. We have an opportunity to seize the moment where money does not matter over the cost of human life.”

He added: “We could nail a few things out through legislation by voting and just socially – the way we interact and treat one another.”

Advertisement

Killer Mike was then asked whether he wished for rap to be a “more openly political” genre. “No. I wish that people who have the true knowledge, wisdom and understanding within rap were more openly political,” he replied.

The musician hailed rap as “one of the most responsible genres” and being “socially ahead of the curve”, but added: “What I would like to see more of is the rappers, the people involved and the people who make money from us – the large corporations and the media corporations – getting more involved in protecting our rights.”

You can watch the full interview with Killer Mike above.

In a five-star review of ‘Run The Jewels 4’, NME described the project as “a modern protest classic and their best work yet”.