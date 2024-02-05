Killer Mike reportedly arrested at 2024 Grammys

Killer Mike has reportedly been arrested at the 2024 Grammys shortly after winning three awards at the premiere ceremony.

The rapper won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for his song ‘Scientists & Engineers’, plus Best Rap Album for ‘Michael’.

Shortly after the premiere ceremony ended, footage showed Killer Mike being taken away from the Crypto.com Arena in handcuffs. The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner reported on social media that the arrest was for “a misdemeanour and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena”.

It has been suggested the star could be released later tonight. NME has contacted representatives for Killer Mike for comment.

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

After picking up the awards, the artist spoke to the press backstage at the Grammys. “It feels absolutely grand,” he said, according to Rolling Stone. “If it feels like some people are reaching the finish line first, don’t worry. Just keep running your race. The only thing stopping you is your imagination. It’s our responsibility to be grand in every action.”

While picking up his trophies, the star seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap. “For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap – bullshit,” he said. “I don’t care if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home. Make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”

Speaking to NME last year, Killer Mike spoke of his desire to win a Grammy for ‘Michael’. “I want to march into the Grammys and march out with a trophy or two,” he said. “We’ll see how that goes.”

Elsewhere at the 2024 Grammys, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career. Meanwhile, Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus.

