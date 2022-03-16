Killer Mike signs new publishing deal with Reservoir Media

Killer Mike has signed a new publishing deal with Reservoir Media through which the company will take a stake in the Run The Jewels rapper’s various catalogues.

As Billboard reports, the agreement will see the independent publisher take a stake in the discography of Run The Jewels – the rap duo comprised of Mike and El-P – as well as songs from the Atlanta rapper’s solo projects. Reservoir will also work with Mike on future releases.

In a statement about the new deal, Killer Mike said: “A great publisher is a major key to success, and I’m excited to embark on this phase of my career with the dynamic team at Reservoir.”

Faith Newman, executive VP of A&R and catalogue development at Reservoir, added: “Killer Mike has been a fixture of hip-hop for decades now, and both his past successes and upcoming music continue to push boundaries and address deeply meaningful topics.

“Artists and visionaries of his calibre do not come around often, and we are grateful to be the publishing home for such a trailblazing creator.”

Killer Mike has released four studio albums with Run The Jewels, the latest coming in the form of 2020’s ‘RTJ4’.

The rapper and activist has also made five solo records: ‘Monster’ (2003), ‘I Pledge Allegiance To The Grind’ (2006), ‘I Pledge Allegiance To The Grind II’ (2008), ‘PL3DGE’ (2011) and ‘R.A.P. Music’ (2012).

Additionally, he’s collaborated with the likes of JAY-Z, Outkast, T.I. and Big Boi over the course of his career.

Killer Mike’s new deal comes after numerous veteran acts – including Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and Bruce Springsteen – parted with their publishing catalogues for large payouts in recent years.

Earlier this week, Keith Richards said that The Rolling Stones have no plans to follow suit. “The only thing about selling your catalogue… it’s a sign of getting old,” he said in an interview on CBS This Morning.

“Mick and I have not spoken about it on a serious level. I don’t know if we’re ready to sell our catalogue.”

Earlier this year, Killer Mike contributed to Robert Glasper‘s latest studio effort ‘Black Radio III’. He appears on the track ‘Black Superhero’ alongside BJ The Chicago Kid and Big K.R.I.T..