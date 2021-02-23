Killer Mike speaks out after shooting near his barbershop: “This one hurt”

Killer Mike has responded to a shooting that left one of his barbershops damaged.

The incident, in which no one was injured, happened at approximately 10.30pm on Saturday (February 20) near the Run The Jewels rapper’s SWAG Shop barbershop in South Fulton, Georgia.

Mike wrote in an Instagram post that he was in a recording booth at around 1am when he was told about stray bullets hitting his shop, which the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) reported was closed for renovations.

In the message Mike shared photos of the damage and wrote that he felt OK about the incident since “property can be replaced”. He also said he didn’t believe it had been a personal attack and apologised to prospective customers who will now have to wait longer to visit.

“I wanna say to the brothers tho,” he wrote, turning his attention to the perpetrators, “please consider what would have happened if one of y’all actually hit one another.

“The jail, the lawyer fees, the funeral cost and two black families loss. I’m glad y’all cud not hit the side of a barn with a shot gun cuz this am y’all all are alive.”

As Billboard reports, the rapper owns two more SWAG Shop barbershop locations in the state: in Atlanta’s Edgewood and State Farm Arena areas.

A police spokesperson told AJC: “Upon arrival, several businesses and vehicles appeared to have been struck by gunfire. There were no reported injuries from this incident.”

There were no suspects in custody as of yesterday (February 22), the spokesperson added.

In related news, US House of Representatives delegate Stacey Plaskett recently quoted Run The Jewels and GZA during Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.