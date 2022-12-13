The Killers announce intimate late-night Sydney show

The Killers have announced an additional Sydney show for next week as part of their current Australian tour.

Immediately after their show at Qudos Bank Arena next Monday night (December 19), the band will rush to the newly opened, 1200-capacity Liberty Hall for an intimate show beginning after midnight. Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 16) at 12pm, with a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off a day earlier at 10am.

Liberty Hall, the newest venture by Jake Smyth and Kenny Graham of Mary’s Group, is located at the former site of the Hi-Fi and Max Watts, at Moore Park’s Entertainment Quarter. The venue started holding its first gigs in late October.

The announcement follows a similar show taking place last month during The Killers’ New Zealand tour, when, after the band’s show at Spark Arena on November 21, they swiftly moved to Auckland’s Town Hall for an intimate late-night concert.

The Killers are currently in the midst of the Australian leg of their ‘Imploding The Mirage’ world tour, having kicked it off in Brisbane late last month. The run of dates will continue tonight (December 14) at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, before a concert at the Hope Estate winery in the Hunter Valley on Saturday (December 17) and the pair of Sydney shows on Monday.

The band’s current run marks their first Australian and New Zealand tour since the release of both their 2020 album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ and its follow-up, last year’s ‘Pressure Machine’. In a four-star review of the latter, NME called the album “a fascinating, character-driven record”.

Last week, while in the country for the tour, Killers frontman Brandon Flowers joined Sharon Van Etten onstage during her show at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre, singing the parts of Van Etten’s Angel Olsen collaboration ‘Like I Used To’ that are sung by Olsen on the studio recording.