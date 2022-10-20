The Killers announce Alex Cameron and Jack Ladder as special guests for Australasian tour

Alex Cameron and Jack Ladder have been named as the special guests for The Killers’ imminent Australasian tour.

First announced in November 2021, The Killers’ ‘Imploding The Mirage’ tour will hit Australian shores next month, with the band performing nine shows across the country through to December 19. In addition to their Australian dates – which include shows in Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney, among other cities – The Killers will also perform in Auckland and Christchurch on November 21 and November 25 respectively.

Cameron and Ladder will join The Killers on various dates of the tour. For his part, Ladder will provide support for both of The Killers’ NZ shows, alongside additional dates in the Hunter Valley, Geelong and Barossa Valley – the last two of which form part of the band’s appearance at the concert series A Day On The Green.

Meanwhile, fellow singer-songwriter Cameron will share the spotlight with both Ladder and The Killers in the Hunter Valley and A Day On The Green shows. Elsewhere, he’ll provide solo support for The Killers’ Australian dates in Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney. Cameron’s guest spot will coincide with his own run of headline shows in support of his ‘Oxy Music’ album – which likewise kick off in November with stops in Fremantle, Sydney and New Zealand.

Remaining tickets for The Killers’ Australian and NZ tour are available here.

Earlier this year, Ladder embarked on a tour of his own alongside his backing band, The Dreamlanders. That tour – which ran across six dates in April and May – came in support of Ladder’s 2021 album, ‘Hijack!’, and itself followed a run of 2021 dates in celebration of the 10th anniversary of his band’s debut album, ‘Hurtsville’.

The Killers’ ‘Imploding The Mirage’ tour comes in support of its namesake album, which was released in 2020. The band’s sixth studio LP featured the singles ‘Caution’, ‘C’est La Vie’, and ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’, and was described by NME as “experimentation meets canyon rock enormity” in a five-star review.

Since then, the band released their seventh studio album, ‘Pressure Machine’, in August of last year. In an interview with NME after its release, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. described ‘Pressure Machine’ as “something new and fresh”.

The Killers’ 2022 Australia and New Zealand tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Monday 21 – Auckland, Spark Arena*

Friday 25 – Christchurch, Christchurch Arena*

Tuesday 29 – Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre^

DECEMBER

Saturday 3 – Barossa Valley, Peter Lehmann*

Tuesday 6 – Perth, RAC Arena^

Saturday 10 – Geelong, Mt Duneed Estate*^

Tuesday 13 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena^

Saturday 17 – Hunter Valley, Hope Estate*^

Monday 19 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena^

* with Jack Ladder

^ with Alex Cameron