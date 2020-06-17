Killing Heidi announced for Delivered, Live season one final episode

The lineup for the final episode of Delivered, Live’s first season has been revealed, with the finale taking place this weekend.

The forthcoming episode will feature just one act, Australian rock band Killing Heidi. The rest of the episode will be spent looking back at some of the best moments of the season, as voted by the viewers.

As always, the show will be hosted by Henry Wagons and include segments from series regulars Myf Warhurst and Sami Shah.

The final episode will kick off from 7:30pm AEST on Saturday June 20 and is available to watch on YouTube. While the episode is free to stream, audience members are encouraged a ticket for the show through Oztix.

According to a statement, the first season of Delivered, Live sold 10,000 tickets and raised more than $190,000 in sales. Altogether, $888,000 was injected into the live entertainment sector.

“The weekly show gave many creatives the chance to share their art and generate the feeling that there was a light at the end of the tunnel. The show gave hope to many businesses who were able to survive because of what was being produced,” the statement read.

“Delivered, Live are hoping to return for a second season sometime in the future.”

The 11-episode season has included performances from Mo’Ju, Didirri, Hayley Mary, Alex Lahey, Emma Donovan and Alex The Astronaut, among others.

Last weekend’s instalment of Delivered, Live featured a lineup of DMA’s, PLGRMS and Polish Club, with a comedy set from Geraldine Hickey.