Killing Heidi, Frenzal Rhomb and Grinspoon announced for 2021 Scene & Heard festival

Killing Heidi, Frenzal Rhomb and Grinspoon have been revealed for next year’s Scene & Heard lineup, as the festival announces a return to its Newcastle home.

Making the announcement today (November 26), organisers of the Newcastle festival revealed the popular event, that celebrates the ’90s and ’00s alternative music scene, will return next year at Wickham Park on February 21.

The festival – which last took place in 2019 – cancelled its 2020 event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Now, festival organisers have announced the crème de la crème of alternative artists, with the likes of Custard, Regurgitator, Caligula and more also set to perform. Find the full first round of artists listed below.

Scene & Heard organisers also revealed additional acts are yet to be announced, slated to perform on the festival’s renowned Don’t Come Monday stage.

Headliners Grinspoon last took to an Aussie stage back in February where they performed as part of Fire Fight Australia, while fan favourites Killing Heidi recently announced a national tour set to kick off in March 2021.

Pre-sale tickets for Scene & Heard 2021 go on sale Tuesday December 1, with general sale beginning on Thursday December 3.

Scene & Heard 2021 lineup (in alphabetical order):

Caligula

COG

Custard

Frenzal Rhomb

Grinspoon

Killing Heidi

Ratcat

Regurgitator