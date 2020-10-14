Kilter and JessB link up on new single ‘Friction’

Sydney producer Kilter has released his first single in a year, enlisting New Zealand rapper JessB for new track ‘Friction’.

The track is a more club-ready and thumping release for Kilter, and infuses more elements of techno than fans have ever seen from him.

Listen to ‘Friction’ below:

“In the back end of 2019, I had been playing a bunch of club shows and wanted to make a super-heated record for these sets,” Kilter explained in a press statement.

“Jess and I jumped in the studio while she was in town for Laneway Festival and Club Quarantine took care of the rest.”

JessB also spoke of the track in a press statement, saying “It was cool to work with Kilter and take a rave-friendly dive into EDM realms and explore a different sound.”

‘Friction’ marks Kilter’s first released since he teamed up with Lil Spacely for ‘Catch A Case (C.A.C)’ late last year.

2019 was a productive year for the producer, dropping multiple singles including ‘Tmper’, ‘One Hand’, ‘Overdrive’ with Yorke, ‘Limitless’ with Espacio Dios and ‘No Time’ with Muki.

JessB, on the other hand, is fresh off the release of her latest EP ‘3 Nights In Amsterdam’, preceded by the singles ‘Pon It‘ and ‘Shut Up‘.