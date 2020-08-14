Kim Churchill covers Julia Jacklin’s ‘Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You’ for Like A Version

Kim Churchill covered ‘Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You’ by Julia Jacklin for triple j’s Like A Version this morning (August 14). The track appears on Jacklin’s 2019 breakthrough album, ‘Crushing’.

Watch Churchill’s rendition below:

Speaking in an interview after his performance, Churchill explained that a recent stint living in his hometown inspired the song choice.

“During this whole period of isolation, I’d gone back to my hometown, Merimbula,” he said.

“I really had to come to terms with some big, big emotional things that I think I’d managed to push to the side, and Julie’s album, ‘Crushing’, just became sort of a daily ritual.”

For Churchill, the lyrics of ‘Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You’ made it an obvious choice.

“I don’t get tired of the emotional pay-off that I get out of admitting those things to myself through those lyrics,” he said.

As is typical of the segment, Kim Churchill also performed an original song. The singer-songwriter played a rendition of his 2018 single ‘Nothing Nothing’.

Churchill performed both his cover and original alongside friend and fellow musician Ben Gumbleton. Gumbleton, who played guitar and provided backing vocals, is one half of Boo Seeka.

Today’s appearance on Like A Version is Churchill’s third in total. He first performed for the segment in 2014, covering ‘Just For You’ by Sticky Fingers. He played ‘Make It Wit Chu’ by Queens of the Stone Age in 2017.

Kim Churchill is yet to release any new music this year. The singer-songwriter dropped his latest album, ‘I Am’, in 2019. That same year, he also shared an EP entitled ‘FORGETTING’. It featured the singles ‘See You Soon’ and ‘Caught up in the Landslide’.