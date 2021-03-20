Kim Churchill marks arrival of ‘Again’ EP with music video for ‘Waiting For The Sun’

Kim Churchill has marked the release of his latest EP, ‘Again’, with a music video for its third track, ‘Waiting For The Sun’.

Premiering yesterday (March 19), the retro VHS-style film clip comprises sun-drenched imagery of rugged coastline and rippling waves, grassy paddocks and grazing cows. Filmed in Devon, England, by Connor Rancan and featuring Churchill himself, the video exudes summer nostalgia.

Watch it below:

Advertisement

The clip’s arrival coincided with the release of ‘Again’, the last in a four-part EP series Churchill has been sharing with fans.

Speaking of the project on his social media, the singer wrote, “Here it is 🥂 My final EP ‘Again’ is now out in the world!

“Recorded with @chrisbondmusic over in Devon in the UK, it was an absolute pleasure to make.

“It’s kind of mind boggling to think the whole collection is finally out! 2 and a half years later 🥳 big thank you to @christopherglen and @connorrancan who have been my solid rocks through this whole creative process! I love you guys and it’s been phenominal [sic] putting this together with you.”

Churchill’s four-part EP collection, ‘I Am Forgetting The End Again’, began in 2019 with the release of ‘I Am’, followed closely by ‘Forgetting’, ‘The End’ and now ‘Again’.

Advertisement

He’s embarking on a national tour to celebrate finishing the series, playing at a mix of venues and on his own “campervan stage”, which he sets up himself. Tickets are available here.

Kim Churchill’s ‘I Am Forgetting The End Again’ 2021 tour dates are:

APRIL

Thursday 8 – Portland, Campervan Stage

Friday 9 – Bacchus Marsh, Baby Black Cafe

Saturday 10 – Bacchus Marsh, Baby Black Cafe

Saturday 17 – McLaren Vale, Down The Rabbit Hole

Friday 23 – Dromana, Jetty Road Brewery

Saturday 24 – Kyneton, Major Tom’s

Sunday 25 – Sandy Point, Campervan Stage

Friday 30 – Nowa Nowa, Mingling Waters Caravan Park



MAY

Saturday 1 – Wandilagong, Wandi Pub

Sunday 2 – Bendigo, The Old Church On The Hill

Friday 7 – Wilsons Promontory, Campervan Stage

Saturday 8 – Phillip Island, The Shed House

Friday 14 – Forth Valley, The Bridge Hotel

Saturday 15 – Mayberry, Marakoopa Cafe

Sunday 16 – Franklin, Palais Theatre

JUNE

Saturday 5 – Anglesea, ‘The Sound Doctor Presents’

Sunday 6 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

