Kim Churchill releases new track ‘Outta Love’

Folk artist Kim Churchill has released his latest track today (October 9), in the form of new single ‘Outta Love’.

The track is his second this year, following on from the release of ‘Nothing Nothing’ in August. Both songs are lifted from his forthcoming EP ‘The End’, which was recorded in the Blue Mountains earlier this year.

Listen to ‘Outta Love’ below:

Speaking about the new track in a press statement, Churchill explained that the song is about realising you need to make the difficult decision to leave a relationship.

“I was terrified to write this song, actually,” he revealed. “It was so hard to admit these truths to myself.”

“I think ‘Outta Love’ really helped me in admitting certain truths to myself… They were hard to hear but eventually helped lead me back to myself. For this reason I owe it everything.”

Earlier this year, Churchill appeared on triple j’s ‘Like A Version’ segment for the third time in his music career, where he played ‘Nothing Nothing’ live in the studio for his original track.

He also covered Julia Jacklin’s ‘Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You’, lifted from her latest album ‘Crushing’.

The singer-songwriter is set to embark on his Bright Night tour later this month, with shows scheduled for New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Victoria.

The singer is yet to comment on whether or not these shows will be impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and subsequent border restrictions.

Tickets for the shows can be found here.