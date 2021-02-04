Kim Gordon shares new video of ‘Hungry Baby’ featuring her daughter Coco Gordon-Moore

Kim Gordon has shared the video for ‘Hungry Baby’, a cut from her 2019 solo debut album ‘No Home Record’ – you can view it below.

The clip sees the former Sonic Youth frontwoman’s daughter, Coco Gordon-Moore, star as a home improvement store employee at the end of a long shift.

After a man in a car makes a rude comment to Coco and throws a milkshake on the store’s car park, her mother appears as another employee who orders her to “clean up on Aisle 9”.

The video, which is directed by Clara Balzary, then sees Coco launch into an angry dance around the car park as she listens to ‘Hungry Baby’ on her headphones.

“I came up with the idea for the video after listening to ‘Hungry Baby’ on a 2020 angst-fuelled walk around my suburban neighbourhood,” Balzary told Rolling Stone.

“Coco is an amazing performer and loved her as this character with such a raging internal world set against that quiet and empty backdrop of the parking lot. I’m so grateful to Kim for being so supportive and open to the idea. She is such a role model as someone for whom an art practice always comes before worries about ego or branding.”

Gordon released ‘No Home Record’ in October 2019, naming it after the Chantal Akerman documentary No Home Movie.

The record was awarded three stars by NME and was described as “an accessible guitar record that surprises despite its author’s truly enormous legacy”.

Last October, Gordon released a new book, titled No Icon, a “personally curated scrapbook” that illustrated Gordon’s younger years in California, as well as her venture into New York’s downtown music scene.