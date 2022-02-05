Kim Kardashian criticises Kanye West’s “constant attacks” on her

Kim Kardashian has criticised Kanye West‘s “constant attacks” on her after the pair had a public disagreement about daughter North’s TikTok account.

Kardashian filed for divorce at the start of 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage to West, with sources calling the split “amicable”.

However, since then West has hit out at Kardashian on new track ‘Eazy’.

And yesterday (February 4), West posted a screenshot of North’s supervised TikTok account alongside the caption “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL”.

Kardashian then responded, posting a story that read: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

She continued by claiming she was “the main provider and caregiver for our children” and was “doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

Kardashian went on to say: “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

She finished by sharing her wishes that “all matters regarding our children” are handled privately.

West then shared a screenshot of the story, alongside the caption “What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address.”

He added that Kardashian “accused me of stealing” and that he “had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs.” He finished by accusing Kardashian’s friend Tracy Romulus of manipulation.

On another post showing TikTok’s terms and conditions for users under 13, he wrote “We need JesusTok”.

Netflix have released a new trailer for the Kanye West documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.

Jeen-Yuhs is directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah and will capture two decades of the rapper’s life and career. It promises to showcase “both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist”.

Act 1 of the three-part documentary arrives on Netflix on February 16, having initially premiered during Sundance’s virtual festival last month.