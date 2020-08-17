Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye West has started Sunday Service again

While Kanye West has been busy running for office and building his brand, Kim Kardashian has revealed West’s choir and prayer performance series, Sunday Service, has started again.

Taking to Twitter, Kardashian posted a clip of West and the Sunday Service choir – all donned in red – performing, writing “Sunday Service is back”.

She also answered the inevitable questions and criticisms around health and safety due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that West and the choir took necessary precautions.

Advertisement

“For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority,” she wrote.

“It was filmed today without an audience.”

Sunday Service is back 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/XOOeVs8Vgf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 17, 2020

For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use a some uplifting. ✨🙏🏼🕊 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 17, 2020

She also teased that the music performed in the clip will be “shared soon for anyone who could use a [sic] some uplifting”.

This marks the first update from the choir since April, when it was announced they would perform a virtual Sunday Service for Easter Sunday, in conjunction with VOUS Church in Miami and pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr., who officiated Kim and Kanye’s wedding in 2014.

Advertisement

The Sunday Service Choir released their debut album, ‘Jesus Is Born’, on Christmas Day in 2019. In a review of the album, NME said: “Whether you believe in a higher being or have any interest in gospel music is not essential in appreciating ‘Jesus Is Born’. In fact, in keeping with West’s mission to spread the word of his god, the album could spark a more open-minded attitude to the genre among secular music fans.”

Outside of music, Kanye West is continuing to further develop his Yeezy brand, recently revealing plans for an eco village which, he said, will “provide a place to safely experience pregnancy and birth” and offer “stipends, childcare and career opportunities”.

He is also busy working on his presidential campaign for 2020, with artists like DaBaby saying that he’s got their vote.