Kim Petras announced as headliner for Sydney WorldPride closing concert

Kim Petras has been revealed as the secret headliner for Sydney WorldPride’s closing concert, Rainbow Republic.

The event, which will be held at the Domain on March 5, will also feature performances from US indie-pop trio MUNA along with a local line-up that includes G Flip, Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT, Vetta Borne, Keiynan Lonsdale and more.

Petras was last in Australia in 2019, when she headlined that year’s Mardi Gras. In a statement, Petras called that performance “a really inspiring moment” and “one of my favourite Pride events ever”, adding that she is “really excited to see my Australian fans again and take everything to a whole new level”.

Remaining tickets for Rainbow Republic are on sale now. The concert is one of several music events that will take place as part of Sydney WorldPride, which runs from February 17 to March 5.

Kylie Minogue, Charli XCX and Jessica Mauboy will perform as part of Sydney WorldPride’s official opening concert, Live and Proud. It takes place on February 24 at the Domain and will be hosted by Courtney Act and Casey Donovan.

Kelly Rowland will headline WorldPride’s Domain Dance Party on February 26, while the Pussycat Dolls‘ Nicole Scherzinger will perform as part of WorldPride’s Bondi Beach Party on March 4.

Sydney WorldPride’s 2023 festival program includes over 300 events – spanning music, dance, parties, theatre and more. It will mark the first time WorldPride has taken place in the Southern Hemisphere, and will be run in conjunction with the annual Mardi Gras.

“”he first WorldPride in the Southern Hemisphere is a significant moment for the LGBTQIA+ community both in Australia and in Sydney,” Sydney WorldPride Chief Executive Kate Wickett said in a statement when announcing the program last year. “Now is the time to get ready for the global LGBTQIA+ reunion we’ve all been waiting for.”

See the full program for Sydney WorldPride 2023 here.