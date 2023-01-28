Kim Petras remixes Meghan Trainor’s viral hit ‘Made You Look’

Meghan Trainor has released an official remix of her viral hit ‘Made You Look’ featuring “icon” Kim Petras – check it out below.

‘Made You Look’ originally featured on Trainor’s fifth studio album ‘Takin’ It Back’ which was released at the end of last year and has gone on to rack up over 250million streams on Spotify.

Yesterday (January 27) an official remix was released, featuring Kim Petras.

“I had ‘Made You Look’ stuck in my head for months. It’s just so catchy and I felt like the song was like a warm hug. So I loved it right away,” said Petras in a statement. “Then when I got asked to jump on it, I was really, really excited.”

“I think Meghan is such a great pop songwriter, so it was an incredible experience. I’ve never worked with an artist who wanted to track me and comp my vocals and do it all together. She really is like a little angel and such a treasure and deserves everything that’s coming her way with the song. I just feel so excited and honoured to be a part of it. We collaborated in a really special way that I won’t forget,” Petras continued.

“Kim is an icon,” said Trainor. “I have been a fan for a very long time and I am so excited to have her on ‘Made You Look.’ We had such a fun time in the studio together and she added the perfect energy to the song. She is a queen and I cannot wait for everyone to hear her voice on this song! She really brought it to a whole new level.”

Check out ‘Made You Look’ featuring Kim Petras below:

Speaking to Rolling Stone about ‘Takin’ It Back’, Trainor explained: “I stopped chasing radio and what I thought people wanted to hear and just wrote what I enjoyed. I put my heart into each song. Sometimes my sad, broken heart and sometimes my happy, confident heart.”

‘Made You Look’ follows on from Petras’ own ‘brrr’ and ‘If Jesus Was A Rockstar’, which are both taken from an unannounced new album.

Petras also featured on Sam Smith megahit ‘Unholy’. Last weekend, the pair performed the track on Saturday Night Live and next month, will appear at the 2023 Grammys as well as the BRIT Awards alongside Cat Burns, Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Lizzo and Stormzy.