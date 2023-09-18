Kim Petras surprise releases scrapped debut album ‘Problématique’

Kim Petras has surprise dropped her previously shelved debut album ‘Problématique’.

The LP arrived on Monday (September 18) – just three months after her major label debut ‘Feed The Beast‘ – which was previously scrapped after tracks were leaked in August last year.

Originally dubbed as her label debut, ‘Problématique’ was first confirmed back in 2021. However, she later announced the album was “scrapped” following songs being shared online.

“I know for the fans, it was very hard to see a whole album go away — for me, too,” Petras said whilst speaking to Billboard in 2022, “That original album got me through the pandemic.”

The bubblegum-pop star’s new EP features 10 tracks including the Paris Hilton collaboration ‘All She Wants’, which follows their team up on the reimagining of Hilton’s 2006 debut ‘Stars Are Blind’.

The singer also announced the album’s arrival on her social media, posting the cover art with the caption: “Problématique. Out Now.”

Reflecting on the album’s leak, Petras said in a statement (via Associated Press): “It was shocking when I found out part of the album leaked — at the time — that it wasn’t ever going to come out, especially as I poured so much of myself into it.

“I was heartbroken but, at the same time, it was really exciting to see my fans listening to the tracks and loving them.”

She added: “Now that I’m able to put them out, it’s just so freeing to have more music that I love out in the world and officially share them in a way that all my fans can hear them.”

In a four-star review of ‘Feed The Beast’, NME described the German star’s official debut as “pop that’s powerless to resist”, adding that it’s as “fun and daring as you’d hope it to be”.

Petras has also announced a ‘Feed The Beast’ world tour, including UK dates in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and London. Tickets can be be purchased in the UK here and US here.

Back in February, Petras became the first transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys, where she used her speech to pay tribute to the late SOPHIE.

The star collected the award alongside Sam Smith for their hit collaboration ‘Unholy’.