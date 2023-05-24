NewsMusic News

Kim Petras unveils tracklist for debut album ‘Feed The Beast’

The record will be her major-label debut album, instead of the scrapped 'Problématique'

By Kyann-Sian Williams
Kim Petras. Credit: Raymond Hall / Getty

Kim Petras has revealed the tracklist, artwork, and release date for her upcoming debut album, ‘Feed The Beast’.

The dancepop newcomer’s last full-length release was the 2019 mixtape, ‘Clarity’. In a four-star review, NME said the record is “complex”, and “boastful” without being “one-note”, concluding “the German singer-songwriter already sounds like a legit pop star.”

Now, Petras has shared the artwork and tracklist for ‘Feed The Beast’ – featuring the already-released singles, ‘Brrr’, ‘Unholy’ with Sam Smith and ‘Alone’ with Nicki Minaj. The alt-pop star BANKS also has an appearance on the record.

Advertisement

Her debut album was originally dubbed ‘Problématique’ and was first confirmed in 2021. The record’s lead single, ‘Future Starts Now’, was released in August 27 after being teased at Chicago’s Lollapalooza. In December, she released ‘Problématique’s second single, ‘Coconuts’.

In 2022, Petras ultimately announced the album was “scrapped” following songs from her major-label debut being leaked.

“I know for the fans, it was very hard to see a whole album go away — for me, too,” Petras said whilst speaking to Billboard in 2022, “That original album got me through the pandemic.”

Advertisement

However, in 2022, the 30-year-old released her third EP, ‘Slut Pop’, which featured ‘Throat Goat’. The track had a surge in popularity when a clip of a sign language interpreter translating it at Sydney World Pride went viral.

‘Feed The Beast’ will be released on June 23 via Republic Records/Amigo Records. You can find the tracklist below.

Kim Petras’ ‘Feed The Beast’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Feed the Beast’
2. ‘Alone (Ft. Nicki Minaj)’
3. ‘King Of Hearts’
4. ‘Thousand Pieces’
5. ‘Uh Oh’
6. ‘Revelations’
7. ‘Bait (Ft. Banks)’
8. ‘Sex Talk’
9. ‘Hit It From the Back’
10. ‘Claws’
11. ‘Minute’
12. ‘Coconuts’
13. ‘Castle in the Sky’
14. ‘Brrr’
15. ‘Unholy with Sam Smith’

In February, Kim Petras performed ‘Unholy’ alongside Sam Smith at this year’s BRIT Awards. The NSFW performance earned over 100 OfCom complaints. In the same month, Lizzo performed her rendition at the BBC Radio One Live Lounge, adding a flute solo.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement