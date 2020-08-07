Kim Salmon & The Surrealists announce new album ‘Rantings From The Book Of Swamp’, share first single

Kim Salmon & The Surrealists have announced their first album in 10 years, ‘Rantings From The Book Of Swamp’.

The album is predominantly improvised, and was originally intended to be recorded live in front of an audience. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show was cancelled and replaced by two livestream performances in June. None of the songs were rehearsed beforehand.

The first single ‘Burn Down The Plantation’ and its accompanying live video has been released today (August 7). Watch it below.

In a press release, Salmon said “before the filming the song didn’t really exist”.

“I came to the live stream session prepared with a bunch of loose lyrical sketches that I’d be able sing into whatever the band jammed up,” he said.

All proceeds from ‘Burn Down The Plantation’ will go towards National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services to help stop Black deaths in custody.

Salmon hasn’t released an album with The Surrealists since 2010’s ‘Grand Unifying Theory’. In the interim, he’s released records through a number of other projects including ‘Runaways’ with the late Spencer P. Jones in 2013, and the solo album ‘My Script’ in 2015.

‘Rantings From The Book Of Swamp’, a double album, will drop on September 4.