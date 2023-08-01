Kim Se-jeong announces 2023 Asia and Australia ‘The 門’ Tour

South Korean singer and actress Kim Se-jeong has announced her upcoming 2023 Asia and Australia ‘The 門’ Tour.

Kim Se-jeong’s 2023 Asia and Australia ‘The 門’ Tour will kick off with a two-date concert in Seoul, South Korea, on September 23 and 24. In the same month, she’ll also play a show in Hong Kong.

In October, the K-pop idol will also tour Asia, with shows in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and more. The Asia leg will wrap up in early November, with a date in Bangkok, Thailand.

Advertisement

Following which, Kim Se-jeong will head to Australia for a two-date tour, in the cities of Melbourne and Sydney on November 17 and 19, respectively.

More details for the singer’s upcoming Asia and Australia ‘The 門’ Tour, such as venue and ticketing information, are expecting in the coming weeks. Keep tabs on this page for the latest details.

The dates for Kim Se-jeong’s 2023 Asia ‘The Door’ Tour are:

SEPTEMBER

23 – Seoul, South Korea

24 – Seoul, South Korea

29 – Hong Kong, China

OCTOBER

01 – Manila, the Philippines

07 – Jakarta, Indonesia

15 – Taipei, Taiwan

21 – Tokyo, Japan

26 – Singapore, Singapore

29 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

NOVEMBER

04 – Bangkok, Thailand

17 – Melbourne, Australia

19 – Sydney, Australia

Advertisement

Kim Se-jeong is currently appearing in Season 2 of the tvN K-drama series, The Uncanny Counter. The singer is also set to make her long-awaited comeback with new music this September, nearly two years after the 2021 song ‘Baby I Love U’.