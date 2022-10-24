Kimbra returns with cerebral new single ‘Save Me’, announces fourth album

Kimbra has returned with her first new song in three years – an experimental and cerebral ballad titled ‘Save Me’ – alongside the news of her long-awaited fourth album.

According to a press release, ‘Save Me’ was inspired by “a singular moment”, with its lyrics following the singer as she “searches her insecurities with hopes that someone will save her from herself”. Thematically, the song is said to explore “how two internal realities can be present at once: chaos and contemplation, rage and still life force”.

On the track’s heartrending chorus, Kimbra sings: “Go on and save me / I’m sinking into my feelings / And I’m scared they’re gonna drown my confidence. Go on and save me / I might look capable but I’m not / These days you’re all that I’ve got.”

‘Save Me’ arrives alongside a cinematic video directed by Yvan Fabing. It blends bold CGI with shots of Kimbra wandering the idyllic natural landscapes of Iceland. In the presser, it’s said that the video’s narrative reflects her journey as she “seeks to heal her relationship to self, to other women, and finally to Mother Earth”.

Have a look at the video below:

Fans have been waiting more two years for the release of ‘Save Me’ – Kimbra first performed it in August of 2020, when she performed a livestreamed concert for Noonchorus. During a second performance of it in October 2020, the New Zealand-born artist described the song as “one of the most honest pieces” she’s ever written.

‘Save Me’ comes as the lead single from Kimbra’s upcoming fourth album, ‘A Reckoning’, also announced today and set for release on January 27 via Inertia and [PIAS]. Per an official synopsis, the album “is primed to be a reflective record capturing the macro reckonings that impact our world around environment, race, feminism, health and patriarchy through the eyes of the archetypal Mother”.

The blurb continues to note that “at the heart of her record is the war with the micro reckonings that Kimbra faces internally”. It hypes ‘A Reckoning’ up to be “the most sonically autonomous and confessionally raw [that Kimbra] has ever been, finding influence in everything from modern movie soundtracks to electronic and industrial worlds”.

Kimbra first started working on ‘A Reckoning’ in 2018, co-producing it with Ryan Lott of Son Lux (who recently helmed the score for Everything Everywhere All At Once).

The album marks Kimbra’s first on Inertia and [PIAS], having previously been signed to Warner. In a press statement, local label director Cameron Walsh said: “The whole team at Inertia are ecstatic to be working with the unparalleled talent that is Kimbra. Her new confessionally raw body of work will blow fans away and launch Kimbra into a new dimension. We’re incredibly excited for everyone to discover this striking new chapter.”

Kimbra’s last album was 2018’s ‘Primal Heart’, which spawned six singles and earned a four-star review from NME’s Hannah Mylrea. “This bold release is a war cry: Kimbra’s back, and she’s here to stay,” Mylrea wrote.