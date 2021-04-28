Kinder release dancefloor-filler ‘Bus Stop’, announce Aussie tour

Ghanian-Australian sister duo Kinder have released their second cut of the year, a dancefloor-filler in new single ‘Bus Stop’.

The follow-up to December 2020’s colourful single ‘Come Along’, ‘Bus Stop’ sees the sisters take a brooding turn. “On this track we wanted to explore a darker, late night energy that we thrive on at our live shows,” said Kinder – aka Savannah and Briony Osei – in a press release. “Once we found a beat with the right attitude, the melodies and words flowed effortlessly.

“Similar to the lyrics in the song, we had “no shame” when writing this, we just let the song run wild.”

Combining rhythms of their Ghanian roots with pop sensibilities, ‘Bus Stop’ – a song that pays tribute to the Osei twins’ father, Kofi – delivers a fictional tale of a a character who can’t get off “African time”, a term the pair say they and their mother use to describe Kofi’s creative view of being on time.

Listen to ‘Bus Stop’ below:

The new track drops alongside news of Kinder’s Australian tour, with dates popping up through much of the rest of the year, including appearances at the Maitland leg of Fresh Produce Festival in August and even a performance in New Zealand at Snow Machine Festival in September. Full dates listed below.

Catch Kinder live at on the following dates:

MAY

Friday 7 – Maitland, Grand Junction Hotel

Saturday 5 – Melbourne, Poof Doof

JUNE

Saturday 12 – Sydney, Poof Doof

JULY

Saturday 3 – Wollongong, Uni Bar



AUGUST

Saturday 28 – Maitland, Maitland Showground (Fresh Produce Festival)



SEPTEMBER – Queenstown, NZ, Snow Machine Festival

OCTOBER

Saturday 23 – Perth, Wine Machine