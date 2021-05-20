Kinder share club-themed music video for ‘Bus Stop’

Sibling duo Kinder have shared the music video for their recently released dance single ‘Bus Stop’.

The new music video, directed by Ribal Hosn, sees the duo dancing around in a nightclub and a number of other spaces.

Watch the clip below:

“Ribal was incredible to work with. Shoot day was so fluid, it was like improvising music but with visual,” the duo said in a statement.

“He was so quickly and effortlessly switching between looks and vibes with the camera set ups. Watching back the first few raw takes on the day, we could tell there was something really great happening.”

Arriving late last month, Kinder – made up of sisters Savannah and Briony Osei – had previously said ‘Bus Stop’ was darker than their previous releases, paying tribute to their father Kofi.

The band worked with a number of different people to capture the song’s nightclub atmosphere as a music video.

“Ribal sent us a mash up of 20 other videos, remixed over the start of our song, and we knew he totally understood the track. He’s a real fan of the music videos we love, so we were on the right page creatively from the start,” they said.

The music video arrives ahead of Kinder’s string of live performances in Melbourne, Sydney and Hobart across June and July. The band have also been programmed on the lineups for the Fresh Produce, Snow Machine and Wine Machine festivals later this year.