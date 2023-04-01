King Charles and Camilla greeted by German Eurovision metal band during state visit

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were welcomed to Germany on their first state visit to the country by Lord Of The Lost, who will be representing the country at this year’s Eurovision.

The royal couple arrived in Hamburg yesterday (Friday, March 31) and attended a reception at the Schuppen 52 event in the north of the country. Their visit was marked with a series of performances from various British and German musicians, including goth metallers Lord Of The Lost.

The band’s frontman Chris ‘The Lord’ Harms teased the meeting earlier that day, posting a photo of himself on Instagram dressed in a skin-tight pink-and-gold bodysuit and knee high gold boots, holding a vinyl record.

Advertisement

“Ready for the show and I brought a little vinyl present for Charles & Camilla,” he wrote.

Lord Of The Lost will be entering Eurovision with their song ‘Blood And Glitter’ – check it out below.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool from May 9-13, with the UK city staging the contest on behalf of Ukraine after organisers deemed the country unable to host the event due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Mae Muller will be competing for the UK with ‘I Wrote A Song’, hoping for the repeat of the success of Sam Ryder, who came second in 2022’s contest.

Advertisement

Last week, it was announced that Eurovision would be screened in UK cinemas this year for the first time in the event’s history.

Tickets to attend the Eurovision grand final in person sold out in just 36 minutes. Organisers later said demand was “super high”, but encouraged unlucky fans to participate in the many “Eurovision activities and parties around Liverpool” on the night.

The city is hosting a cultural festival and a Eurovision fan zone, which can hold 25,000 people at the Pier Head waterfront area.

A further 3,000 tickets are set to be made available for displaced Ukrainians living in the UK to mark Kalush Orchestra‘s victory at last year’s event.

In other news, the M&S Bank Arena was criticised earlier this week for having “unacceptable” congestion at a gig.