King Gizzard and The Lizard release ‘Chunky Shrapnel’ live album

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard have released the accompanying live album to their Chunky Shrapnel film today (April 24). Listen to it below:

The ‘Chunky Shrapnel’ album contains 16 tracks, most of which are taken from the live performances seen in the film. Chunky Shrapnel, directed by John Angus Stewart, captured King Gizzard’s tour in the UK and Europe in support of ‘Infest The Rats’ Nest’.

Advertisement

Three instrumental songs on the album – ‘Evil Star’, ‘Quarantine’, ‘Anamnesis’ – are not live recordings, and their source is less attributable. The album concludes with the 15 minute medley ‘A Brief History of Planet Earth’, which also serves as the climax to the film.

The band’s frontman Stu Mackenzie also provided a score to the film, which has not been released in full.

Physical copies of ‘Chunky Shrapnel’ will be shipped in late June, with some Australian retailers listing the release date as July 3.

Yesterday (April 23), the band announced a second digital screening of Chunky Shrapnel due to popular demand. The film first premiered online for 24 hours on April 17, and will return this Friday, April 24 at 11pm BST (Saturday, April 25 at 8am AEST) – this time with additional bonus footage. In a Facebook post, the band said it would likely be the last time it would be shown online, in order to eventually distribute it in cinemas.

Chunky Shrapnel was originally set to premiere at Melbourne’s Astor Theatre before its government-enforced closure to stem the spread of coronavirus. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard then announced they would make the film available to stream online.

‘Chunky Shrapnel’ – King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard Tracklist:

Advertisement

1. ‘Evil Star’

2. ‘The River (Live in Luxembourg 19)’

3. ‘Wah Wah (Live in Madrid 19)’

4. ‘Road Train (Live in Manchester 19)’

5. ‘Murder Of The Universe (Live in Utrecht 19)’

6. ‘Quarantine’

7. ‘Planet B (Live in London 19)’

8. ‘Parking (Live in Brussels 19)’

9. ‘Venusian 2 (Live in Milan 19)’

10. ‘Hell (Live in Milan 19)’

11. ‘Let Me Mend The Past (Live in Madrid 19)’

12. ‘Anamnesis’

13. ‘Inner Cell (Live in Utrecht 19)’

14. ‘Loyalty (Live in Utrecht 19)’

15. ‘Horology (Live in Utrecht ’19)’

16. ‘A Brief History Of Planet Earth (Live in London, Berlin, Utrecht and Barcelona 19)’