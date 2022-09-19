King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard announce 2022/23 Australasian tour dates

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have announced four new headline shows for Australia and New Zealand, extending their run of local shows to cover eight dates over the last month of 2022 and first few of 2023.

The run will begin with a hometown show in Melbourne on Saturday December 10, when the psych-rock sextet will play at the Palace Foreshore with Stella Donnelly and CIVIC. They’ll head to New Zealand at the end of the month, starting a festival run at Summer Haze in Tauranga on Thursday December 29.

That’ll continue with a set at the Rhythm & Alps festival in Wānaka on Saturday December 31, before a second Summer Haze date goes down in Matakana on Wednesday January 4. King Gizzard will then play a sole Kiwi headliner on Friday January 6, performing at the Bowl Of Brooklands in New Plymouth, before returning to Australia at the end of March.

Advertisement

Prior to their appearance at this year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest – where they’ll perform on Friday April 7 – the band will play headline shows in Sydney (Thursday March 30 at the Luna Park Big Top) and Brisbane (Thursday April 6 at the Tivoli). Tickets for all of the shows are on sale now – find them here for the Brisbane date, and here for all others.

At the start of the month, it was announced that King Gizzard would be releasing three studio albums in October. Their 21st album, ‘Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava’, is scheduled for release on October 7, while ‘Laminated Denim’ will arrive a week later on October 12, and ‘Changes’ on October 28.

The trio will mark King Gizzard’s third, fourth and fifth albums for 2022, following the March release of ‘Made In Timeland’, and April’s ‘Omnium Gatherum’. June also saw them release 11 new translations of last year’s ‘Butterfly 3000’ album, including one in Noongar (the Indigenous language of Western Australia) that raised money for the Langford Aboriginal Association.

Also in June, King Gizzard won the inaugural Environmental Music Prize for their song ‘If Not Now, Then When?’. Their entire $20,000 prize fund was donated to The Wilderness Society.

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard’s 2022/23 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

DECEMBER

Saturday 10 – Naarm/Melbourne, Palace Foreshore

Thursday 29 – Tauranga, Wharepai Domain (Summer Haze)

Saturday 31 – Wānaka, Rhythm & Alps

JANUARY

Wednesday 4 – Matakana, The Matakana Country Park (Summer Haze)

Friday 6 – Ngāmotu/New Plymouth, Bowl Of Brooklands

Advertisement

MARCH

Thursday 30 – Warrang/Sydney, Big Top @ Luna Park

APRIL

Thursday 6 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Tivoli

Friday 7 – Bundjalung/Byron Bay, Bluesfest